CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :9/11 AttackNorth KoreaYevgeny PrigozhinRishi SunakOsama Killer Arrested
Home » World » US Military Chopper Carrying 20 Marines Crashes During Drills in Australia
1-MIN READ

US Military Chopper Carrying 20 Marines Crashes During Drills in Australia

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: August 27, 2023, 09:43 IST

Canberra, Australia

Military helicopter carrying around 20 US Marines crashed off shore of Darwin in Australia. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Military helicopter carrying around 20 US Marines crashed off shore of Darwin in Australia. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

US military chopper crash during Australia drills; incident in Tiwi Islands, Darwin, multiple rescues. Ongoing investigation

A US chopper, believed to be carrying around 20 US marines, crashed on Sunday during ongoing military drills in Australia. The incident occurred on the Tiwi Islands, north of Darwin.

The crash happened during Exercise Predator’s Run 2023, as reported by ABC News, citing an Australian Defence spokesperson. More than 2,500 troops from the US, Australia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, and Indonesia are actively participating in the exercise on the Tiwi Islands.

Initial reports suggest the involvement of United States defence personnel, while Australian Defence Force members were not involved.

Local media said that emergency services were notified about the aircraft crash at 9.43 a.m. (local time) today.

During this critical phase, the primary focus remains on incident response and ensuring the safety of those affected.

About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
Tags:
  1. australia
  2. us
first published:August 27, 2023, 09:34 IST
last updated:August 27, 2023, 09:43 IST