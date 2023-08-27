US Military Chopper Carrying 20 Marines Crashes During Drills in Australia

A US chopper, believed to be carrying around 20 US marines, crashed on Sunday during ongoing military drills in Australia. The incident occurred on the Tiwi Islands, north of Darwin.

The crash happened during Exercise Predator’s Run 2023, as reported by ABC News, citing an Australian Defence spokesperson. More than 2,500 troops from the US, Australia, Philippines, Timor-Leste, and Indonesia are actively participating in the exercise on the Tiwi Islands.

Initial reports suggest the involvement of United States defence personnel, while Australian Defence Force members were not involved.

Local media said that emergency services were notified about the aircraft crash at 9.43 a.m. (local time) today.

During this critical phase, the primary focus remains on incident response and ensuring the safety of those affected.