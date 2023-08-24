US: Missing California Woman Lisa Hu Mysteriously Found 8 Years after Disappearance

An American woman who had been missing for nearly eight years was found safe in California, according to the Oakland Police Department. Lisa Hu, 31, was removed from the missing persons’ list on Sunday after personally informing the police that she had never been missing, The New York Post reported citing a local TV channel.

US media reports said that Hu’s disappearance was reported by her family on December 3, 2015, when she was in her early 20s. At the time of her disappearance, Hu had been estranged from her mother.

According to CBS News, a recent reconciliation between the mother and daughter led them to reach out to the Oakland police, requesting Hu’s removal from the list of missing persons.

After an investigation, the police concluded that there was no evidence of foul play associated with Hu’s disappearance. As a result, they took down online posts related to her case in order to respect her privacy, as confirmed by an Oakland police spokesperson speaking to CBS.

While the police spokesperson did not reveal additional details about the case, including where Hu had been over the past eight years, it was stated that she had not suffered harm or been held against her will.

The circumstances surrounding Hu’s reappearance remain a mystery, leaving many questions unanswered.