US: Naked Woman Opens Fire on Busy California Highway, Walks Amid Traffic; Arrested

An American woman was arrested after she paraded completely naked on a busy highway and fired several shots from her gun amid heavy vehicular traffic in California.

Till now, there has been no reports of any injuries.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers said they received a call at 4:40 pm that an “armed" and “reckless" driver was heading towards the freeway, according to Los Angeles Times

The woman got out of her car twice first she got out with a knife and yelled at drivers and cars. However, she returned to her vehicle and continued on her route. This is when several 911 calls were made to the police.

As she passed the toll plaza, she got out the second time, completely nude and started firing a pistol and walking amid the traffic.

She continued to fire till the time she ran out of bullets and incessantly yelled at cars and other people while doing so, LA Times said.

After she was arrested, the woman was taken to a local hospital for a medical and psychiatric analysis. She remains unidentified as of now.

Parts of freeway was closed for nearly an hour and a half due to this incident, and opened only after 6 PM.