US Passenger Opens Plane's Emergency Door on Runway at Los Angeles Airport, Arrested

A passenger at the Los Angeles airport was arrested after he opened a plane’s emergency exit door as the plane prepared for takeoff to Seattle.

The man escaped via the deployed slide and jumped onto a baggage cart before being detained. He was later arrested by local law enforcement.

The incident occurred on Delta Flight 1714 on Saturday at around 10:40 am when the plane bound for Seattle was at the Los Angeles International Airport, according to CNN.

The plane was on the runway waiting for takeoff when the passenger ran to one of the doors, turned the latch, and leapt onto the emergency slide which had deployed.

“The aircraft was holding to taxi for takeoff when the passenger exited the aircraft and was initially detained by Delta staff ahead of being arrested by local law enforcement," Delta Airlines said in a statement.

The plane returned to the gate and passengers were put on another flight.

“Customers are being reaccommodated on a new aircraft and we apologize for the inconvenience and delay in their travel plans,” the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The Los Angeles Airport police and the Federal Aviation Administration are conducting an investigation. The FBI was also notified about the incident.

Read all the Latest News here