US: Pennsylvania House Passes Bill Officially Recognizing Diwali

The state House in Pennsylvania has passed a bill recognizing the Hindu festival of Diwali as an official holiday, a US Senator from the Northeastern state said on Wednesday.

“The Senate voted unanimously to recognize Diwali as an official holiday! To all Pennsylvanians who celebrate this festival of light and connection: you are seen, you are welcome, you matter. Thank you, @rothman_greg, for the opportunity to join you in introducing this bill," Senator Nikil Saval tweeted.

The PA House has passed a bill to officially recognize Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights. The bill was introduced by state Rep. Arvind Venkat of Pittsburgh's North Hills. Venkat is the state House's first Indian-American rep.

Two Pennsylvania senators have introduced legislation to make Diwali an official state holiday. The bill was introduced by State Senators Greg Rothman and Nikil Saval in February of this year.

Senator Rothman emphasized that recognizing Diwali as an official state holiday upholds and celebrates the Commonwealth’s cultural diversity.

“Thousands of Pennsylvanians celebrate Diwali each year, including many residents of the 34th Senatorial District,” Rothman said in a statement. “Recognizing Diwali as an official state holiday upholds and celebrates our Commonwealth’s rich cultural diversity.”

For many of Pennsylvania’s nearly 200,000 South Asian residents, the Diwali “festival of light” is a time of reflection and gathering. This year, Diwali will be observed on Nov. 12.

The bill, cosponsored by Senator Nikil Saval, does not require school or government closings.

“Our Commonwealth’s official recognition of Diwali sends a clear message of inclusion to the thousands of Pennsylvanians who celebrate this festival of light and connection each year: you are seen, you are welcome, you matter,” Saval said.

“I’m grateful to my colleague, Senator Rothman, for initiating this bill on behalf of his constituents, and on behalf of all of Pennsylvania’s nearly 200,000 South Asian residents. It is fitting that this time for reflection on the endless struggle of light over darkness be extended statewide.”

