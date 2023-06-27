CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Sikh Killed in PakGerman PoliticsVladimir PutinYevgeny PrigozhinRussian Spies in Switzerland
Home » World » US Plans Action This Week to 'Hold Wagner Accountable' in Africa
1-MIN READ

US Plans Action This Week to 'Hold Wagner Accountable' in Africa

Published By: Saurabh Verma

AFP

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 23:27 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

Miller renewed his criticism of the Wagner mercenaries, who have been accused of wide abuses after being contracted to work in Mali and the Central African Republic. (Reuters File Photo)

Miller renewed his criticism of the Wagner mercenaries, who have been accused of wide abuses after being contracted to work in Mali and the Central African Republic. (Reuters File Photo)

The United States was widely expected to announce fresh sanctions at the start of the week against Wagner but held off so as not to appear to be favoring a side in a power struggle between the mercenaries' chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and Russian President Vladimir Putin

The United States said Tuesday it planned to announce actions this week against the Wagner mercenary group, which carried out a mutiny in Russia, over its “death and destruction" in Africa.

“You will see additional steps by the United States to hold them accountable for actions they’ve taken," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

He said that the measures would be announced this week and related to involvement in Africa, not the weekend violence in southern Russia.

The United States was widely expected to announce fresh sanctions at the start of the week against Wagner but held off so as not to appear to be favoring a side in a power struggle between the mercenaries’ chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Miller renewed his criticism of the Wagner mercenaries, who have been accused of wide abuses after being contracted to work in Mali and the Central African Republic.

“We believe that everywhere that Wagner goes, they bring death and destruction in their wake. They hurt local populations, they extract minerals and extract money from the communities where they operate," Miller said.

“And so we would continue to urge governments in Africa and elsewhere to cease any cooperation with Wagner," he said.

The UN human rights body last month reported that foreign forces — identified by the United States as Wagner — were involved in a massacre of at least 500 people in the central Malian town of Moura in March 2022.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
Tags:
  1. us
first published:June 27, 2023, 23:27 IST
last updated:June 27, 2023, 23:27 IST