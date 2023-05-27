CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :US Debt DefaultTurkey RunoffUK RecessionImran KhanMidair Mayhem
Home » World » US PR Firm Says Twitter Not Paying Bills after Elon Musk Buyout
1-MIN READ

US PR Firm Says Twitter Not Paying Bills after Elon Musk Buyout

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 05:27 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

The world's second-richest person, who also runs electric car company Tesla Inc, has estimated that Twitter has lost more than half its value since he bought it. (File Photo)

The world's second-richest person, who also runs electric car company Tesla Inc, has estimated that Twitter has lost more than half its value since he bought it. (File Photo)

Joele Frank said Twitter owes $830,498, comprising six unpaid invoices, plus costs for a subpoena in Twitter's lawsuit to force Musk to complete the buyout

A former public relations firm for Twitter sued the social media company on Friday, saying it has not paid its bills since Elon Musk’s $44 billion buyout.

Joele Frank said Twitter owes $830,498, comprising six unpaid invoices, plus costs for a subpoena in Twitter’s lawsuit to force Musk to complete the buyout after he tried to back out.

The public relations firm said Twitter ended its contract on Nov. 16, three weeks after the buyout closed, and no longer communicates about its payment demand beyond an automated pledge to “get started processing it right away."

Twitter, also known as X Corp, no longer has a media relations office. It responded to a request for comment on the lawsuit with a poop emoji. A lawyer for Musk copied on that request did not immediately respond to it.

Joele Frank began working for Twitter in January 2015, according to its complaint in a New York state court in Manhattan.

Many landlords, vendors and consultants have sued Twitter over unpaid bills that Musk inherited when he bought the company, before he implemented deep cost cuts.

Twitter is also being sued in Delaware by three former executives including Parag Agrawal, who Musk ousted as CEO, who say it reneged on obligations to reimburse more than $1 million of legal fees.

Musk has said Twitter could generate positive cash flow as soon as this quarter, despite a decline in advertising revenue.

top videos

    The world’s second-richest person, who also runs electric car company Tesla Inc, has estimated that Twitter has lost more than half its value since he bought it, according to published reports.

    The case is JF Associates LLC v X Corp, New York State Supreme Court, New York County.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
    About the Author
    Rohit
    Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
    Tags:
    1. elon musk
    2. twitter
    3. PR
    first published:May 27, 2023, 05:27 IST
    last updated:May 27, 2023, 05:27 IST