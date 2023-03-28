Watch | US President Biden Jokes About Ice Cream Ahead of Statement on Nashville School Shooting

US President Joe Biden cracking an ice cream joke ahead of his statement on US school shooting that claimed the lives of three adults and three children at an elementary school in Nashville has left the internet fuming.

In a video, that has now been trending on social media, has Biden saying: “My name is Joe Biden. I’m Dr. Jill Biden’s husband. I eat Jeni’s ice cream… chocolate chip. I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream. By the way, I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs. You think I’m kidding? I’m not."

President Joe Biden jokes about ice cream before addressing deadly Nashville shooting.READ: https://t.co/NDczRGgExi pic.twitter.com/2qXP6ixvMu — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 27, 2023

Later, Biden said that the attack was “sick" and “heartbreaking".

“We have to do more to stop gun violence. It is ripping our communities apart, ripping at the very soul of the nation. We have to do more to protect our schools so they aren’t turned into prisons."

He also said he would call on Congress against to pass his assault weapon ban. “It’s about time that we begin to make some more progress,” said Biden.

Here’s How The Internet Reacted:

I don't know what's worse? That POS Joe Biden making jokes about ice cream when he's supposed to be making remarks about a school shooting or the White House press pool laughing at his tasteless jokes— Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) March 27, 2023

It's upsetting to see Joe Biden joke about ice cream rather than discuss a shooting in which children died like it's no big deal.— Chadwick Eisman (@ChadwickEisman) March 28, 2023

3 children were just murdered and Biden comes out and immediately begins talking about ice cream….wow. pic.twitter.com/set6EMPdJw— Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) March 27, 2023

What Happened

A heavily armed 28-year-old fatally shot three children and three adult staffers on Monday at a private Christian school the suspect once attended in Tennessee’s capital city before police killed the assailant, authorities said.

The motive was not immediately known but the suspect had drawn detailed maps of the school, including entry points for the building, and left behind a “manifesto" and other writings that investigators were examining, Police Chief John Drake told reporters.

The latest in an epidemic of deadly mass gun violence that has come to routinely terrorize even the most cherished of U.S. institutions unfolded on a warm spring morning at The Covenant School, whose students consist mostly of elementary school-age children.

