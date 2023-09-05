US President Joe Biden to Travel to India on September 7 for G20 Summit

US President Joe Biden will travel to India on September 7 for the G20 Summit. He will attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi which will be held over two days, on September 9 and 10. There are no changes to his schedule despite First Lady and his wife Jill Biden testing positive for Covid-19.

The White House earlier said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will meet in New Delhi for a bilateral meeting on September 8.

“On Thursday (September 7), the President will travel to New Delhi, India to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit. On Friday, the President will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the White House said in its schedule released last week.

“On Saturday (September 9) and Sunday (September 10), the President will participate in the G20 summit, where he and G20 partners will discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues, including the clean energy transition and combating climate change,” the statement further added.

The White House also said that during the meeting Biden will commend Prime Minister Modi’s leadership of the G20 and reaffirm the US commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation. The US will host the G20 Summit in 2026.

The Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. These member-states account for 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population.

There have been no changes in the US President’s schedule despite First Lady and his wife Jill Biden testing positive for Covid-19. Jill Biden tested positive on Monday, the White House said.

“This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms. She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware,” the first lady’s spokesperson Elizabeth Alexander said, according to CNN.

“Following the First Lady’s positive test for COVID-19, President Biden was administered a COVID test this evening. The President tested negative. The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms,” the White House said in a separate press release announcing that Biden has tested negative.

(with inputs from CNN-News18)