US Presidential Hopeful Ramaswamy Closes in on Florida Gov DeSantis, New Polls Show

Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy narrowed in on Florida governor Ron DeSantis in the GOP presidential primary, according to a poll released by Echelon Insights this week.

The poll revealed that former US President Donald Trump remained the frontrunner at 49%, while Ron DeSantis came in second with 16%, followed by Ramaswamy with 10% in the third position. Ramaswamy gained 2 percentage points in the last two months.

A similar poll was conducted in May this year. The biotech entrepreneur had 8% percent support at that time.

The Echelon Insights poll revealed that DeSantis dropped 3 percentage points since the May poll when he stood at 19%.

DeSantis’ glitch-filled Twitter Space campaign launch in May has led many within the Republican Party to doubt his ability to pose a challenge to US President Joe Biden in the 2024 US Presidential Elections.

The Echelon Insights poll surveyed 1,020 voters between June 26 and June 29. The Hill in a report said that the margin of error is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

DeSantis also drew the ire of the LGBTQIA+ Republicans after his campaign team released a video criticising Donald Trump for supporting LGBTQIA+ community.

Will Ramaswamy Qualify for the Debate?

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has a set of criteria for the candidates who are expected to appear in the primary debates.

The candidates have to register at least 1% in at least three national polls or 1% in two national polls and in a poll from two of the first four states to vote in the GOP caucuses and primaries — Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada, the Hill in a report.

Ramaswamy has received at least 1% in the polls and has 30,000 donors as of early May, which means that he is on his way to bringing in at least 40,000 unique donors, including at least 200 unique donors from 20 or more states and territories, as per the RNC.

Indian-American Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley will also be present in the debate as she has already met the fundraising requirements.