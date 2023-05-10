CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Modi US State VisitImran ArrestedPakistan UnrestPakistan ArmyRussia-Ukraine
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results
Detailed Exit Poll Resutls
Home » World » US Prez Biden to Host PM Modi for State Visit on June 22
1-MIN READ

US Prez Biden to Host PM Modi for State Visit on June 22

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 19:03 IST

Washington, United States

US President Biden to host PM Modi for state visit on June 22 (Image: Reuters)

US President Biden to host PM Modi for state visit on June 22 (Image: Reuters)

The US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States for an official state visit on June 22.

The US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States for an official state visit on June 22. The announcement was made by the White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday.

The state visit will also feature a state dinner. The White House said that the visit will reaffirm the strong partnership and warm relationship between the United States and India.

In the press release, the White House said that the visit will further bolster the shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific. During the visit, measures to strengthen the strategic technology partnership in defence, clean energy, and space will also be taken.

“The leaders will discuss ways to further expand our educational exchanges and people-to-people ties, as well as our work together to confront common challenges from climate change, to workforce development and health security,” the press release said.

The state visit will come a month after both leaders meet in Sydney for the QUAD Summit. In 2023, the Quad Leaders’ Summit will be held in Sydney, where the Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese will host the leaders of India, Japan, and the United States, Narendra Modi, Kishida Fumio and Joe Biden, respectively.

Joe Biden and PM Modi will also meet in Japan’s Hiroshima as PM Modi will undertake a visit to Japan for the G7 meeting.

Prime Minister Modi will undertake a visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea, and Australia. The visit will kick off with the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, where PM Modi will represent India from May 20 to 21.

Both leaders are also expected to meet once more in September when India holds the G20 Leadership Summit as its current chair.

The relationship between India and the United States has grown significantly in recent years.

top videos

    Both countries are eager to deepen their strategic partnership, with cooperation on defence, trade, energy and technology sectors.

    The US has expressed support for India’s role in the Indo-Pacific region as it wants to contain Chinese aggression in the region.

    About the Author
    Shankhyaneel Sarkar
    Shankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issues. He is an Arsenal fan, and in his free time, he enjoys exploring of...Read More
    Tags:
    1. joe biden
    2. Narendra Modi
    3. pm modi
    first published:May 10, 2023, 18:47 IST
    last updated:May 10, 2023, 19:03 IST