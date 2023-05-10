US Prez Biden to Host PM Modi for State Visit on June 22

The US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States for an official state visit on June 22. The announcement was made by the White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday.

The state visit will also feature a state dinner. The White House said that the visit will reaffirm the strong partnership and warm relationship between the United States and India.

In the press release, the White House said that the visit will further bolster the shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific. During the visit, measures to strengthen the strategic technology partnership in defence, clean energy, and space will also be taken.

“The leaders will discuss ways to further expand our educational exchanges and people-to-people ties, as well as our work together to confront common challenges from climate change, to workforce development and health security,” the press release said.

The state visit will come a month after both leaders meet in Sydney for the QUAD Summit. In 2023, the Quad Leaders’ Summit will be held in Sydney, where the Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese will host the leaders of India, Japan, and the United States, Narendra Modi, Kishida Fumio and Joe Biden, respectively.

Joe Biden and PM Modi will also meet in Japan’s Hiroshima as PM Modi will undertake a visit to Japan for the G7 meeting.

Prime Minister Modi will undertake a visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea, and Australia. The visit will kick off with the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, where PM Modi will represent India from May 20 to 21.

Both leaders are also expected to meet once more in September when India holds the G20 Leadership Summit as its current chair.

The relationship between India and the United States has grown significantly in recent years.

Both countries are eager to deepen their strategic partnership, with cooperation on defence, trade, energy and technology sectors.

The US has expressed support for India’s role in the Indo-Pacific region as it wants to contain Chinese aggression in the region.