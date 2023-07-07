CHANGE LANGUAGE
US Says Russian Aircraft Again Harassed American Drones Over Syria
1-MIN READ

US Says Russian Aircraft Again Harassed American Drones Over Syria

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 06:30 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

In this image from video released by the U.S. Air Force, Russian military SU-34 and SU-35 aircraft release flares in the flight path of a U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone, lower left, on Thursday, July 6, 2023, over Syria. (U.S. Air Force via AP)

The Russian and American planes "dropped flares in front of the drones and flew dangerously close

Russian aircraft harassed American drones taking part in operations against the Islamic State jihadist group in Syria on Thursday for the second time in 24 hours, a US commander said.

Moscow’s “military aircraft engaged in unsafe and unprofessional behavior Thursday, 9:30 am local time, while interacting with US MQ-9 drones," Air Force Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich said in a statement.

The planes “dropped flares in front of the drones and flew dangerously close, endangering the safety of all aircraft involved," he said.

The previous day, Grynkewich said Russian jets also dropped flares in front of US MQ-9s, while one pilot turned on their plane’s afterburner in front of a drone.

Earlier this year, the United States said a Russian jet clipped the propeller of a drone operating over the Black Sea, causing it to crash. Moscow denied it was responsible.

