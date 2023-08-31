US: Senate Leader McConnell Freezes for Second Time While Taking Questions | WATCH

For the second time in recent weeks, top US Senate Republican Mitch McConnell on Wednesday appeared to freeze up at the podium while taking questions in the state of Kentucky.

When questioned by a reporter about his thoughts about running for reelection in 2026, 81-year-old McConnell twice asked the reporter to repeat the question. He then froze and looked ahead for roughly 30 seconds, according to a video making rounds on X.

SCARY: Mitch McConnell freezes again while speaking. Your reaction pic.twitter.com/UNSg9wl29p— Simon Ateba (@simonateba) August 30, 2023

Moments later McConnell’s aide walked up to him and said “Alright, I’m sorry you all, we’re gonna need a minute.” The spokesperson of the Senate GOP leader said that McConnell “felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today.”

Upon his return, McConnell assured reporters of his well-being and affirmatively responded to queries about his capability to fulfill his duties, The Hill reported.

US President Joe Biden, who is a friend of McConnell, said he would call him. “I just heard, literally, coming out. And Mitch is a friend, as you know, not a joke,” Biden said during remarks at the White House.

“We have disagreements politically, but he’s a good friend.” “So, I’m going to try to get in touch with him later this afternoon. I don’t know enough to know,” he added.

A little over a month back, McConnell experienced a similar incident during his regular press conference at Capitol Hill. On that occasion, he remained silent for around 20 seconds while addressing reporters, after which he was guided away from the press conference.

The incident, like the one on Wednesday, raised eyebrows regarding his old age and mental well-being.