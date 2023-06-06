CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ben-Roberts SmithRobert F Kennedy JrWashington Jet CrashTaiwan StraitSan Antonio
Home » World » US Slams 'Aggressive' Chinese Military Maneuvers Near Taiwan Strait
1-MIN READ

US Slams 'Aggressive' Chinese Military Maneuvers Near Taiwan Strait

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 00:38 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

Kirby said the actions were part and parcel of an increasing level of aggressiveness by China's military. (Reuters File Photo)

Kirby said the actions were part and parcel of an increasing level of aggressiveness by China's military. (Reuters File Photo)

On Saturday, the Pentagon said that a Chinese warship forced a US naval destroyer to take evasive action in order to avoid a collision

The White House on Monday warned that Chinese military “aggressiveness" responsible for near collisions with US forces at sea and in the air may soon lead to casualties.

“It won’t be long before somebody gets hurt," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. “That’s the concern with these unsafe and unprofessional intercepts."

On Saturday, the Pentagon said that a Chinese warship forced a US naval destroyer to take evasive action in order to avoid a collision near Taiwan Strait.

That incident came less than two weeks after a Chinese fighter jet flew directly across the path of an oncoming US warplane.

top videos

    Kirby said the actions were “part and parcel of an increasing level of aggressiveness" by China’s military.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
    About the Author
    Rohit
    Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
    Tags:
    1. us
    2. China
    3. conflict
    4. diplomacy
    first published:June 06, 2023, 00:38 IST
    last updated:June 06, 2023, 00:38 IST