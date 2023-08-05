US to Bid Goodbye to NATO if Trump Elected in 2024, Ex-NSA John Bolton Says

Former national security adviser John Bolton said his former boss Donald Trump will likely withdraw from NATO if he wins the 2024 US Presidential Elections. Bolton also criticised Trump for being “erratic, irrational and unconstrained” in an op-ed.

“Donald Trump doesn’t really have a philosophy, as we understand it in political terms. He doesn’t think in policy directions when he makes decisions, certainly in the national security space,” Bolton was quoted as saying by the Hill.

“He threatened the existence of Nato, and I think in a second Trump term, we’d almost certainly withdraw from Nato,” Bolton told the news outlet.

Bolton served as Trump’s national security adviser from April 2018 to September 2019. He also pointed out that Republicans who praised Trump’s foreign policy decisions are also not understanding American foreign policy.

He said that the US would not have been able to go to places where it has gone in the past decade if it would have followed Trump’s foreign policy. He said Trump gets the credit for many things, despite the fact that he did not want to do those things in the first place.

Bolton harshly criticised his boss by saying that Trump “disdains knowledge” and said the former president saw relations between US and other nations, including adversaries, “predominantly as matters of personality”.

“Foreign leaders, friend or foe, are far more likely to see him as ignorant, inexperienced, braggadocious, longing to be one of the big boys and eminently susceptible to flattery,” Bolton wrote in his op-ed.

He said the aforementioned characteristics were a persistent source of risk during his first tenure and will continue to be so going into the future if he is elected.

Bolton also revealed that Trump is afraid of negative media coverage or political criticism and when things go wrong due to a wrong decision taken by him, he tries to distance himself from his own decision.

The former president is facing 78 criminal counts and could, theoretically, be sent to prison for hundreds of years. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all of these charges. He is charged in the hush money payments to adult film actor Stormy Daniels case along with charges for hoarding classified documents at his Florida resort and making illegal moves to reverse the 2020 election results.