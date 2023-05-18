US Top Court Holds Social Media Not Liable for Pro-Islamic State Posts

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 20:41 IST
The US Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Twitter, Facebook, and Google could not be held liable by victims of “terrorist" attacks for postings that endorsed the Islamic State group.
The court ruled that the social media giants did not "aid and abet" IS terror attacks by hosting postings supportive of the extremist group.
Arpita Raj
