Home » World » US Top Court Holds Social Media Not Liable for Pro-Islamic State Posts
US Top Court Holds Social Media Not Liable for Pro-Islamic State Posts

Published By: Arpita Raj

AFP

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 20:41 IST

Washington

The court ruled that the social media giants did not aid and abet IS terror attacks by hosting postings supportive of the extremist group.(Representative image/ANI)

The court ruled that the social media giants did not "aid and abet" IS terror attacks by hosting postings supportive of the extremist group

The US Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Twitter, Facebook, and Google could not be held liable by victims of “terrorist" attacks for postings that endorsed the Islamic State group.

The court ruled that the social media giants did not “aid and abet" IS terror attacks by hosting postings supportive of the extremist group.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
