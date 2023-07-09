CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Modi's France VisitDutch Government CollapsesYevgeny Prigozhin MansionBrazil Building CollapseAjay Banga
Home » World » US Trade Curbs Not Aimed at Gaining 'Economic Advantage' over China: Janet Yellen
1-MIN READ

US Trade Curbs Not Aimed at Gaining 'Economic Advantage' over China: Janet Yellen

Published By: Majid Alam

AFP

Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 10:53 IST

Beijing, China

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (File Photo/ AFP)

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (File Photo/ AFP)

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stressed that US actions aim to be 'transparent, narrowly scoped, and targeted to clear objectives'

The United States will push on with “targeted actions" to safeguard national security interests, but these measures are not intended to “gain economic advantage," US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday.

At the end of a four-day trip, Yellen stressed that US actions aim to be “transparent, narrowly scoped, and targeted to clear objectives… They are not used by us to gain economic advantage."

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
About the Author
Majid Alam
Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on politics, policy, environment and health. He loves to combine data and mul...Read More
Tags:
  1. Janet Yellen
  2. us
  3. China
first published:July 09, 2023, 10:53 IST
last updated:July 09, 2023, 10:53 IST