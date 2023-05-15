US Unlikely to Sanction South Africa in Russia Weapons Dispute: Report

South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said his country had resolved a dispute with the U.S. over allegations that Pretoria supplied weapons to Russia, and South Africa is unlikely to face U.S. repercussions, Bloomberg News reported Godongwana said in an interview on Sunday.

“A number of actions were taken in order to ensure that our relationship with the US remains and that relationship should be normal and cordial,” the minister told Bloomberg in an interview in Cape Town on Sunday.

“The Americans are not likely to respond with any anger tomorrow.”

The U.S. envoy to South Africa said last week he was confident that a Russian ship had picked up weapons in South Africa in December, in a possible breach of Pretoria’s declared neutrality in the Ukraine conflict.

A South African minister responsible for arms control and a foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday that South Africa had not approved any arms shipment to Russia in December.