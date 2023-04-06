CHANGE LANGUAGE
US Urges China to Choose 'Diplomacy' Not 'Pressure' on Taiwan
A Chinese flag flutters outside the Chinese foreign ministry in Beijing. (File photo/Reuters)

"We continue to urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful diplomacy," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters

The United States called Thursday on China to choose diplomacy rather than military pressure on Taiwan after Beijing deployed warships following a meeting by the island’s leader with the US House speaker.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
