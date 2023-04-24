CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Sudan ClashesPakistanJapanKing Charles CoronationMyanmar
Home » World » US Urges South Korea Not to Fill China Shortfalls if Beijing Bans Micron Chips: Report
1-MIN READ

US Urges South Korea Not to Fill China Shortfalls if Beijing Bans Micron Chips: Report

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 03:22 IST

Washington, US

In March, under pressure from Washington, The Hague announced plans for new export restrictions on technology to make computer chips in order to limit Chinese access to the technology. (Image: Shutterstock)

In March, under pressure from Washington, The Hague announced plans for new export restrictions on technology to make computer chips in order to limit Chinese access to the technology. (Image: Shutterstock)

The United States made the request as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol prepares to travel to Washington on Monday

The United States asked South Korea to urge its chipmakers not to fill any market gap in China if Beijing bans memory chipmaker Micron from selling chips, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The United States made the request as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol prepares to travel to Washington on Monday, the newspaper reported, according to four people familiar with the talks.

China’s cyberspace regulator Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in March that it would conduct a cybersecurity review of products sold in the country by Micron. In a response, Micron said that it is cooperating with the Chinese government and that its operations in China are normal.

Washington asked Seoul to encourage Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix to hold back from boosting sales to China if Micron is banned as a result of the investigation, the report added, citing people familiar with the situation.

The U.S. has imposed a series of export controls on chipmaking technology to China for fear it could be used to produce chips for military applications. It has blacklisted a number of China’s largest chip firms, including Micron rival Yangtze Memory Technologies Co Ltd.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

RELATED NEWS
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
Tags:
  1. tech
  2. chips
  3. us
  4. China
  5. south korea
first published:April 24, 2023, 03:22 IST
last updated:April 24, 2023, 03:22 IST