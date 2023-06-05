US Woman Arrested for Hiring Hitman to Kill Wife of Man She Met on Dating App: Report

A US woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to hire a hitman to kill the wife of a hiking buddy she met on an online dating app.

Melody Sasser, a 47-year-old environmental compliance specialist, met Air Force veteran David Wallace on dating website Match.com in 2020. The two became hiking friends, but it is not clear if their relationship became romantic.

When David Wallace told her that he was engaged to another woman, Sasser blurted, “I hope you fall off a cliff and die.”

She then started stalking Wallace’s wife using a fitness app, sending updates on her precise location on her movements. She then sent the details to a bogus murder-for-hire service she found on the dark web.

Sasser, who worked for the Pilot Flying J truck stop chain, placed an order on “Online Killers Market,” a now-defunct scam site that purportedly provide services like “kidnapping, extortion, disfigurement by acid attack, and sexual violence,” in addition to straight-forward killing.

Though the website was meant to be a joke, Sasser fell for it and tried to hire a hitman.

The authorities were aware of Sasser’s plot in April when an unnamed foreign law enforcement agency notified the Department of Homeland Security’s investigative wing that Jennifer Wallace was the target of an assassination plot.

The investigators discovered the messages between a user named ‘cattree’ and the administrator of the Online Killers Market.

“It needs to seem random or accident. or plant drugs, do not want a long investigation,” cattree wrote to the Online Killers Market and attached a photograph of Jennifer.

“She recently moved in with her new husband. she works at home and in (an) office in birmingham,” she added.

Sasser and Wallace hiked together throughout 2020 in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park when they used to live in Knoxville.

One day, Sasser showed up unannounced in 2022 at Wallace’s new home in Alabama and got to know that Wallace and Jennifer were preparing to marry. However, she didn’t take the news well.

In December, she decided to hire a hitman, which is when she posted her request to Online Killers Market. When they failed to murder Jennifer even after two months, “she messaged the site administrator asking why the hit had not yet been carried out,” the report said.

The investigators then dug into Sasser’s activities online and her transaction and found that Sasser was ‘cattree’ and behind the plot.

She was finally arrested on May 18 and remanded to custody. If convicted on the murder-for-hire charge, Sasser can get imprisonment for up to 10 years.

Sasser’s employer Pilot Flying J spokesperson said they are taking appropriate measures and cooperating to assist the law enforcement with this matter.