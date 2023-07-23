'Can’t Hold Any Longer': Woman On Board Flight Urinates on Floor; Crew Say Her ‘Pee Smells Bad' | WATCH

In another unusual mid-air incident, a woman urinated on the floor of an airplane, after she was allegedly denied permission to use the washroom for over two hours.

The incident took place on the US-based Spirit Airlines.

In a purported video of it, the woman is seen squatting on the floor and peeing while arguing with the air hostess, who was recording her video.

The woman shouts and says, “its been two hours, you tell me I cannot use it, you closed the doors (of the washroom).. I cannot hold the pee any longer."

To this, the airhostess replies, “just say hello to the camera for me."

Woman urinates in the corner of her Spirit Airlines flight, after allegedly being told for 2 hours that she couldn’t use the bathroom🔗: https://t.co/3na7Qxpm08 pic.twitter.com/OfvymAjK2k— Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) July 22, 2023

Mid-air urination incidents in India

This comes after an Indian man, Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on an an elderly woman co-passenger in a New York-Delhi flight Air India flight in November last year.

Ten days later, another episode of a “drunk" male passenger allegedly “urinating" on a blanket of a female passenger was reported on Air India’s Paris-New Delhi flight.

Delhi Police registered an FIR against Mishra on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India.

According to the FIR, shortly after lunch was served and the lights were switched off onboard the New York-Delhi AI 102 flight on November 26, 2022, the inebriated male passenger seated in business class seat 8A walked to the elderly woman’s seat, unzipped his pants and urinated on her.

The case has been filed under sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as under Aircraft Rules.