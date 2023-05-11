CHANGE LANGUAGE
Van Explodes in Italy's Milan Injuring One, Causes Dark Smoke Over City
1-MIN READ

Van Explodes in Italy's Milan Injuring One, Causes Dark Smoke Over City

Published By: Pritha Mallick

Associated Press

Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 17:03 IST

Milan

Fire engines are seen near burnt vehicles as members of emergency services work at the site of an explosion in the centre of Milan, Italy, (Image: Reuters)

Firefighters were responding to the flames, which spread to other vehicles and scorched the facade of one of the buildings, the news agency LaPresse reported

A van that was transporting oxygen tanks exploded in the centre of the Italian city of Milan on Thursday, forcing the evacuation of a nursery school and residential apartment buildings, Italian media reported. One person was reported injured.

Images on Sky TG24 show a plume of dark smoke rising from a narrow street near Porta Romana in the heart of Italy’s finance and fashion capital.

Firefighters were responding to the flames, which spread to other vehicles and scorched the facade of one of the buildings, the news agency LaPresse reported.

    One person was reported to have suffered smoke inhalation. The children at the daycare were evacuated without incident, according to Sky.

    Witnesses reported a loud explosion at around 11:45 am.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
