Vehicle in Imran Khan’s Convoy Overturns on Way to Court Hearing in Islamabad

A vehicle in Imran Khan’s convoy overturned on Saturday on its way to Islamabad. The former Pakistan prime minister is on his way to Islamabad to attend a hearing with connection to the Toshakhana case, news agencies ARY News and ANI reported.

Imran Khan departed for Islamabad from Lahore’s Zaman Park residence. Section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad as the government fears that there will be chaos and unrest as PTI workers in Islamabad may interrupt the court proceedings and create law and order issues.

It is now clear that, despite my having gotten bail in all my cases, the PDM govt intends to arrest me. Despite knowing their malafide intentions, I am proceeding to Islamabad & the court bec I believe in rule of law. But ill intent of this cabal of crooks shd be clear to all.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 18, 2023

Meanwhile, police officers of Pakistan’s Punjab province barged into Imran Khan’s home and arrested 20 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers. The police officers entered the former prime minister’s Lahore residence with a search warrant.

The large group of heavily armed police officers were met with resistance from PTI workers and PTI workers also alleged that the police officers were attacking them.

Videos shared by PTI workers on social media sites showed unknown individuals clashing with the deployed officers.

News18 could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos shared on social media.

Imran Khan in a series of tweets and videos released on his Twitter account and PTI Twitter account said he is aware of the developments and knows he will be arrested when he reaches the judicial complex in Islamabad.

“It is now clear that, despite my having gotten bail in all my cases, the PDM govt intends to arrest me. Despite knowing their malafide intentions, I am proceeding to Islamabad and the court of law because I believe in rule of law. But (the) ill intent of this cabal of crooks should be clear to all,” Imran Khan said in a tweet.

He said that the police barged into his residence when former first lady and his wife Bushra Bibi was by herself and alone in their Zaman Park residence.

Lahore’s Zaman Park turned into a battle zone earlier this week as PTI workers clashed with police officers as the former tried to prevent their party chief from being arrested.

Imran Khan was given bail in nine cases. He was summoned by the Islamabad court to attend the hearing in Toshakhana scam case. Imran Khan is accused of taking gifts from the Toshakhana - a repository of the Pakistan government that houses gifts given to Pakistan public officials when they go on official visits abroad or when they receive gifts from foreign officials posted in or visiting the country.

