Very Productive Meeting with PM Modi, Economic Ties Between India-US Booming: Biden

US President Joe Biden on Thursday said he had a productive meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their bilateral meeting in Washington. Biden also said that India is an important partner of the US and economic ties between both nations are booming.

Prime Minister Modi said that the US and India have decided to begin anew by resolving long-standing issues related to trade.

“Our economic relationship is booming. Trade between our countries has almost doubled over the past decade to more than $191 billion supporting tens of thousands of good jobs in both India and the United States,” Joe Biden said.

He also pointed to how Indian and American industries can work together to build resilient semiconductor chains and provide competition to China during his press briefing.

“We are doubling down on our cooperation to secure our semiconductor supply chains, and growing our major defence partnership with more joint exercises, more cooperation between our defence industries, and more consultation and coordination across all domains,” the US President said. However, he did not refer to China in his joint statement.

“From designing new ways to diagnose cancer and diabetes to collaborating on the international pace centre and treat illnesses like cancer and diabetes to collaborating on human spaceflight, including sending an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station in 2024 to accelerating the global clean energy transition and tackling the climate crisis we face, to harnessing our shared expertise on critical and emerging technologies like quantum computing and artificial intelligence to ensuring they are not used as tools of misinformation and oppression,” Biden said, according to news agency ANI.

“The partnership is among the most consequential in the world that is stronger, closer and more dynamic in any time in history,” US President Joe Biden further added.

In his joint address with PM Modi, Biden highlighted that at least one million American jobs across 44 states will be supported by the purchase of more than 200 American-made Boeing aircraft that Air India announced earlier this year.

He also said that the visit paved the way for more investment as Indian firms announced more than $2 billion in new investments in manufacturing solar panels in Colorado, steel in Ohio, and optic fibre in South Carolina.

PM Modi after the meeting said that the day holds special importance in the history of India-US relations. He said that a new chapter has been added to the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership after his meeting with US President Joe Biden.

“Today holds a special importance in the history of India-US relations. With the discussions and important decisions taken today, a new chapter has been added to our comprehensive global strategic partnership. This has given a new direction and new energy,” PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.