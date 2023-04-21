CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » Video Shows Freight Train Smash into Truck in US' Texas Following Fatal Accident | On Cam
Video Shows Freight Train Smash into Truck in US' Texas Following Fatal Accident | On Cam

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 13:36 IST

Texas, United States

A freight train crashed into a truck involved in a fatal accident. (Screengrab)

The City of Odessa, Texas, posted a video of the train crash on Twitter, which was captured by Odessa Fire and Rescue crews who responded to the initial crash

A speeding train collided with an unoccupied pickup truck in Odessa city in US state of Texas on Wednesday morning.

The incident unfolded after a fatal crash took place involving two vehicles, after which the pickup truck was stalled on the train tracks. The truck was then rammed by an incoming freight train in a crash, the video of which was viral on the internet.

The City of Odessa, Texas, posted a video of the train crash on Twitter, which was captured by Odessa Fire and Rescue crews who responded to the initial crash.

The white truck, which collided with the train, was heading eastbound on Murphy Street and failed to yield the right of way to a pickup truck heading west leading to the accident.

After the accident, the truck, which was towing a flatbed trailer, came to rest on the train tracks as a freight train was approaching.

The driver of the truck, Jesus Guadalupe Laredo, was able to exit the truck before it smashed with the train. Laredo was admitted to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa and is listed in stable condition.

The driver of the minivan, John Edward Grube, 86, of Texas was killed in the first accident. The Texas Department of Public Safety said it is investigating the fatal crash involving two vehicles.

This incident comes a few days after a freight train collided with an unoccupied train in Chico, Texas, injuring two rail employees.

