Violent Protests Over Imran Arrest Keep Pak on the Boil: Will Govt Impose Emergency? Exclusive

Amid violent protests in several cities and attacks on military installations following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad High Court on Tuesday in connection with the Al-Qadir trust case, the federal government is considering imposing Emergency under Article 245 of the Constitution to maintain law and order, said local sources.

A Cabinet meeting has started with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairing it, said sources. While PTI vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been arrested, Army has been summoned in Islamabad under article 245A to maintain law and order.

Footage of the arrest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief showed scores of security personnel in riot-control gear whisking Khan away in a van. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court on Wednesday approved eight-day remand of Khan in the Al-Qadir trust case. Meanwhile, a Pakistani court on Wednesday indicted Khan in the Toshakhana corruption case. Khan, 70, has been in the dock for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch, he received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit.

Khan’s arrest came at a time when Pakistanis are reeling from the worst economic crisis in decades, with record high inflation and anaemic growth. An International Monetary Fund bailout package has been delayed for months even though foreign exchange reserves are barely enough to cover a month’s imports.

The armed forces remain Pakistan’s most powerful institution, having ruled the South Asian nation directly for close to half its 75-year history through three coups. Despite its major influence, it recently said it was no longer interfering in politics.

Here are the functions of Armed Forces under Article 245:

The Armed Forces shall, under the directions of the Federal Government, defend Pakistan against external aggression or threat of war, and, subject to law, act in aid of civil power when called upon to do so. The validity of any direction issued by the Federal Government under clause (1) shall not be called in question in any court. A High Court shall not exercise any jurisdiction under Article 199 in relation to any area in which the Armed Forces of Pakistan are, for the time being, acting in aid of civil power in pursuance of Article 245. Provided that this clause shall not be deemed to affect the jurisdiction of the High Court in respect of any proceeding pending immediately before the day on which the Armed Forces start acting in aid of civil power. Any proceeding in relation to an area referred to in clause (3) instituted on or after the day the Armed Forces start acting in aid of civil power and pending in any High Court shall remain suspended for the period during which the Armed Forces are so acting.

‘SHUT DOWN PAKISTAN’

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party called on supporters to “shut down Pakistan" over his arrest. PTI wrote on Twitter: “It’s your time, people of Pakistan. Khan has always stood for you, now its time to stand for him."

Hundreds of Khan supporters blocked streets in cities and major highways across the country, including in Khan’s home town of Lahore and in northwestern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province where police went on high alert and banned public gatherings.

Protesters also blocked major roads in the port city of Karachi and police fired tear gas at protesters in the capital Islamabad, according to Reuters witnesses.

Pakistan Army troops were deployed in Punjab on Wednesday to maintain law and order. Meanwhile, Punjab police said that 945 people were arrested from across the province for disturbing peace and indulging in violence. “Miscreants involved in violent acts, vandalism, damage to public and private property throughout the province have been arrested,” the police said in a statement.

It added that more than 130 police officers and law enforcement personnel were seriously injured during the violent protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters. A Punjab police spokesperson said that more than 25 vehicles of the police and government agencies were destroyed and burnt.

Protesters attacked more than 14 government buildings, looting and causing serious damage to government property, he shared.

People of Lahore coming out still in huge numbers. Moving from Liberty Towards Lahore cantt for protest! #ReleaseImranKhan pic.twitter.com/PlEzitHDR8— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023

ALLEGED PROPERTY FRAUD

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told reporters that Khan was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after he ignored notices to turn himself in. He said Khan and his wife were accused of having received, when he was still prime minister, land worth up to 7 billion rupees ($24.7 million) from a property developer who had been charged in Britain with money laundering.

Sanaullah added that British authorities had returned 190 million pounds ($240 million) to Pakistan in connection with money laundering, but that Khan had returned the money to the developer instead of keeping it in the national exchequer. Khan has denied any wrongdoing.

The graft case is one of more than 100 registered against Khan since his ouster after four years in power. In most of the cases, Khan faces being barred from holding public office if convicted, with a national election scheduled for November.

