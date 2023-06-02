CHANGE LANGUAGE
Visitor Strips Clothes, Stands Naked on Altar of Vatican Church to Protest Ukraine War
Visitor Strips Clothes, Stands Naked on Altar of Vatican Church to Protest Ukraine War

June 02, 2023

Vatican City

The man had an inscription painted on his back calling for the children of Ukraine to be saved

A man visiting St. Peter’s Basilica on Thursday stripped off his clothes and stood naked on the church’s main altar in what appeared to be a protest against the war in Ukraine, a Vatican source said.

The man had an inscription painted on his back calling for the children of Ukraine to be saved. The source said the man also had self-inflicted cuts on his body from his fingernails.

    Vatican guards handed the man, who was not identified, over to Italian police, the source said. The episode occurred just before the basilica closed on Thursday afternoon.

    Several Italian media websites ran photos of the incident taken by tourists.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
