Vivek Ramaswamy's 9/11 Comments Spark Row, Indian American GOP Candidate Offers Rebuttal

Vivek Ramaswamy, the US presidential candidate, recently found himself in a challenging position following remarks on 9/11 that triggered controversy. In these remarks, the Indian American hopeful cast doubt on the origins of the attack and questioned the involvement of US federal agents.

In an interview with CNN, Ramaswamy emphasised that while there are government falsehoods related to 9/11, he was not referring to those specific ones. Regarding quotes attributed to him in The Atlantic, he asserted that versions presented by the news outlet did not precisely capture his intended meaning."

Ramaswamy, who has risen in GOP ranks, asserted that The Atlantic had misquoted him, asserting that he was actually referring to January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, not the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, when discussing the role of federal agents.

The row over the youngest Republican candidate’s comments emerged just prior to the inaugural GOP presidential debate in Milwaukee. The quote in question revolved around the presence of police and federal agents on the planes that hit the Twin Towers. Ramaswamy underlined the importance of having comprehensive knowledge about the events of 9/11 through a transparent commission.

“Hilarious interview with @CNN last night. Felt like I was talking to a petulant teenager.," Ramaswamy wrote on the social media platform X after the CNN interview.

Hilarious interview with @CNN last night. Felt like I was talking to a petulant teenager. https://t.co/MUik3mMfNp— Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 22, 2023

“Speaking the hard TRUTH to a female anchor isn’t mansplaining, it’s the exact same treatment I gave to Don Lemon a few months back: I believe in equal opportunity for all media dishonesty," he said in another post.

The controversy emerged after a discussion with The Atlantic, where Ramaswamy expressed skepticism about the “truth" behind the January 6 Capitol riot. He questioned whether entrapment had occurred and whether government agents had played a role.

Despite Ramaswamy’s claims of misquotation, The Atlantic stood by its report and released a recording confirming the quote’s authenticity. Ramaswamy’s campaign spokesperson described the conversation as a “free-flowing" one and clarified that Hendrickson’s questions pertained to January 6, not 9/11.

Ramaswamy further clarified that US federal agents were involved in the January 6 events and that the public should be informed. He reiterated his stance that The Atlantic had misrepresented him and also accused the federal government of lying about Saudi Arabia’s role in 9/11.

Regarding the 9/11 Commission’s findings, Ramaswamy challenged their assertion that there was no evidence of Saudi government involvement in funding al Qaeda. He referred to recently declassified FBI documents revealing investigations into support for Saudi nationals linked to the attacks.

The GOP candidate went on to reiterate his defence on Fox News, clarifying that he doesn’t believe federal agents were on hijacked planes during 9/11 but has a differing view of the January 6 events.