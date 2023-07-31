Vivek Ramaswamy’s Presidential Campaign in Turning Heads. Can He Beat Trump, DeSantis?

Vivek Ramaswamy, the 37-year-old biotech entrepreneur, is earning praise and being considered as “something of a breakout star in the 2024 GOP presidential primary”, the Hill said in its report.

There is scepticism involving his immediate political future and questions whether he will be a challenger at the primaries to former US president Donald Trump and Florida governor Ron DeSantis but Ramaswamy is being lauded as an effective communicator which makes him a valuable asset to the Democratic Party.

GOP strategist and former Michigan GOP Chairman Saul Anuzis told the Hill that Ramaswamy is being lauded within the “Republican activist crowd” and is being “an alternative without being an anti-Trump guy”.

“I think that resonates with many of the Trump supporters and let’s say soft Trump supporters who would like to move on,” Anuzis was quoted as saying.

Ramaswamy, the author of “Woke, Inc.”, gained popularity in the initial stages when he entered the presidential race opposing environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) policies. But as campaigning gained steam, Ramaswamy grabbed the attention of the nation and Republicans with some of his stances.

The report points to Ramaswamy pushing every Republican candidate to commit to pardoning Trump if elected, engaging his detractors (as he did in Iowa with a woman who disagreed with him), and then emerging as the third in polls where there are heavyweights like Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Mike Pence and Chris Christie.

“Vivek has a unique skill that he’s able to really lead people and rally people around what this country was founded upon, which is free speech, which is an open debate,” Tricia McLaughlin told the Hill.

McLaughlin said that not just Republicans but “independents and even disaffected Democrats” are looking towards what Vivek has to offer.

A RealClearPolitics polling average shows Ramaswamy taking the third spot with 5.4% behind Ron DeSantis at 18.4% and Donald Trump with 52.4%, which suggests voters are giving him a serious consideration.

New Hampshire-based strategist Matthew Bartlett says no one is expecting Ramaswamy to win and he looked like he would cosy up to Trump but pointed out that his campaign could be to “promote himself and to some degree, his ideas”.

Bob Vander Plaats, president and CEO of the influential Family Leader in Iowa is among those who predict a very bright future for Ramaswamy. “Boy, what a young, positive, inspirational guy. He has a bright future,” Plaats was quoted as saying by the Hill.

Plaats further explained that Ramaswamy could be a vice president, be someone’s running mate or even run for Senate. Ramaswamy said that he would return to the private sector instead if he didn’t win the GOP presidential primary but his supporters say that polling third is in itself a “meteoric” achievement.

GOP strategist Alice Stewart, who has been part of several major presidential campaigns, told the Hill that she “wouldn’t count anyone out that’s coming in the top three in Iowa”.