CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Putin Xi MeetingModi Japan VisitIndian Embassy AttackedTaliban Against 'Nepotism'?Macron Pension Tensions
Home » World » Xi Jinping Lands in Russia, Kremlin Says Putin, Chinese Prez to Discuss Proposals to Halt Ukraine Conflict
1-MIN READ

Xi Jinping Lands in Russia, Kremlin Says Putin, Chinese Prez to Discuss Proposals to Halt Ukraine Conflict

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: March 20, 2023, 16:01 IST

Moscow, Russia

In this file photo, Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and China's President Xi Jinping attend a ceremony presenting Xi with a degree from the Saint Petersburg State University on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Saint Petersburg. (AFP)

In this file photo, Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and China's President Xi Jinping attend a ceremony presenting Xi with a degree from the Saint Petersburg State University on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Saint Petersburg. (AFP)

Ahead of the visit, Putin called Xi his good old friend and said Russia had high hopes for his visit, the first visit of the Chinese President since the Ukraine war

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday arrived in Moscow for a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

“On the afternoon of March 20, local time, President Xi Jinping arrived in Russia’s capital Moscow by a special plane," state broadcaster CCTV said, AFP reported.

Hours before the Chinese President arrived in Moscow, Kremlin said that Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will discuss proposals set out by Beijing to resolve the conflict in Ukraine during talks in Moscow.

“One way or another, issues raised in (Beijing’s) plan for Ukraine will be touched upon during the negotiations. Comprehensive explanations will be given by President Putin" of the Russian position, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

RELATED NEWS

Xi is the first national leader to shake Putin’s hand since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him on Friday over the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia since its invasion.

Ahead of Xi’s visit, Russia also accused the US of stirring up the conflict in Ukraine.

“The US is sticking to its position aimed at fanning the conflict, creating obstacles to lowering the intensity of the fighting and continuing the supply of arms to Ukraine," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Russia is presenting Xi’s trip, his first since securing an unprecedented third term this month, as evidence that it has a powerful friend prepared to stand with it against a hostile West that it accuses of trying to isolate and defeat Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
Majid Alam
Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on politics, policy, environment and health. He loves to combine data and mul...Read More
Tags:
  1. China
  2. Russia
  3. Vladimir Putin
  4. Xi Jinping
first published:March 20, 2023, 15:26 IST
last updated:March 20, 2023, 16:01 IST
Read More