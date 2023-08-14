CHANGE LANGUAGE
Volcanic Mt. Etna Erupts Again, Sicily's Catania Airport Shut
1-MIN READ

Volcanic Mt. Etna Erupts Again, Sicily’s Catania Airport Shut

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 14:59 IST

Rome, Italy

Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, lights up the night sky with eruptions as seen from Rocca Della Valle, Italy. (Image: Reuters)

Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, lights up the night sky with eruptions as seen from Rocca Della Valle, Italy. (Image: Reuters)

All flights to and from Catania in Sicily have halted following an eruption at nearby Mount Etna.

The airport at Catania in Sicily, a top Italian tourist destination, has halted all flights after a new eruption at nearby Mount Etna, its operator said on Monday.

“Because of an eruption at Etna… all departures and arrivals are cancelled until 1:00 pm [1100 GMT]," the airport posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

At 3,324 metres (nearly 11,000 feet), Etna is the tallest active volcano in Europe and has erupted frequently in the past 500,000 years.

Most recently, Catania airport was closed for a day on May 21 due to an eruption

Around 10 million passengers last year transited through the airport, which services the eastern part of Sicily.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Shankhyaneel Sarkar
