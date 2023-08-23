CHANGE LANGUAGE
Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, Who Rebelled Against Putin, Dies in Russia Plane Crash: Reports
Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, Who Rebelled Against Putin, Dies in Russia Plane Crash: Reports

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 23:05 IST

Moscow, Russia

A private Embraer Legacy aircraft travelling from Moscow to Saint Petersburg crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region. (Photo: Sputnik)

A private Embraer Legacy aircraft travelling from Moscow to Saint Petersburg crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region. (Photo: Sputnik)

Prigozhin commands thousands of mercenaries who played a key role in the Ukraine invasion

Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who rebelled against Russian president Putin in June this year, and nine others were killed in a plane crash on Wednesday, according to Russian agencies.

“A private Embraer Legacy aircraft travelling from Moscow to Saint Petersburg crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region. There were 10 people on board, including 3 crew members. According to preliminary information, all those on board died," the ministry for emergency situation said on Telegram.

Prigozhin commands thousands of mercenaries who played a key role in the Ukraine invasion.

In May, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin furiously accused Russian military leaders of failing to provide his forces with ammunition. Then, on the night between June 23 and 24, after Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin called for the toppling of Russia’s military command. Less than 24 hours later, Prigozhin had turned his forces back and agreed to a deal with the Kremlin to be exiled to Belarus.

(With inputs from AFP)

first published:August 23, 2023, 22:50 IST
last updated:August 23, 2023, 23:05 IST