Wall Collapse in Pakistan Kills 11 Construction Workers, Conflicting Reports Emerge after Incident

In a devastating incident following heavy rains, at least 11 construction workers lost their lives, and six others were injured on Wednesday when a building’s wall collapsed in Pakistan’s federal capital. The incident occurred in the Peshawar Road area of Islamabad.

Local Superintendent of Police (SP) Khan Zeb confirmed the recovery of 11 bodies from the debris, while the injured were taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences.

In a statement, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon revealed that the wall collapsed on a tent housing workers who were engaged in constructing an underpass.

The laborers were reportedly involved in the construction of an underpass on the city’s Grand Trunk Road, as directed by the country’s National Highway Authority (NHA).

The statement added that the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority, Noor ul Amin Mengal and officials of the NHA were present at the site. Mengal said he visited the site to assess the dewatering and search and rescue operations.

Visited incident site of wall collapse at Golra Morr earlier this morning to check Dewatering, Search and Rescue operation. All possible resources are bring utilized to facilitate people.11 deceased and 5 injured have been shifted to PIMS. pic.twitter.com/QgCTZ9xxZv — Noor Ul Amin Mengal (@Noormengal_) July 19, 2023

Sharing photos from his visit, the capital development chief said, “All possible resources are being utilised to facilitate people.” Moreover, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed “deep grief and sorrow” at the incident and prayed for the departed souls, Radio Pakistan reported.

Heavy monsoon rains have been lashing the county since last month. The country’s central region has been facing a flood situation for days due to incessant rains.

The Pakistan highway authority issued an official statement refuting reports that the collapsed wall was associated with an underpass structure. Without specifying the underpass in question, the NHA stated that there was no truth to such claims and emphasised that the walls and construction site of the underpass remained secure.

The authority expressed its condolences over the tragic incident and offered prayers for the deceased workers and their families.

(With agency inputs)