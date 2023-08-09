War in Indo-Pacific? US Vows to Defend Philippines if Attacked, Shares Real-Time Intel

Tensions are rising in the Indo-Pacific as the Philippines vows to defend Ayungin Shoal, or Second Thomas Shoal amid threats from China. China, which claims the South China Sea to be in its sphere of influence, wants the Philippines to remove the now-defunct boat BRP Sierra Madre, from the disputed shoal.

The US has entered the ongoing debate with US defence secretary Lloyd Austin assuring Philippine defence minister Gilberto Teodoro of the “ironclad nature of the US-Philippines alliance”.

Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said the US will increase bilateral training, interoperability and support for the modernization of the Philippine military.

According to a report by Nikkei Asia, the US is strengthening intelligence-sharing with Manila on China’s maritime activities and sharing of more real-time intelligence between both nations have increased which will help Manila with resupply missions.

“The Mutual Defense Treaty extends to Philippine public vessels, aircraft and armed forces, to include those of its Coast Guard. in the Pacific, including in the South China Sea,” Austin said during the phone call.

The Philippines have made it clear to China that it will not remove the boat (which it used to stake its claim on the Ayungin Shoal, or Second Thomas Shoal) and has doubled down on its stance after a China Coast Guard ship fired water cannons at a Philippine boat last week. The boat was resupplying food items and other essentials to BRP Sierra Madre.

Second Thomas Shoal is about 200 kilometres (120 miles) from the Philippine island of Palawan and more than 1,000 kilometres from China’s nearest major landmass, Hainan island.

Beijing and Manila have pointed fingers at each other and Beijing said that the Philippines have not honoured their promise of towing away the warship. “Twenty-four years have passed, the Philippine side has not only failed to tow away the warship, but also attempted to repair and reinforce it on a large scale to achieve permanent occupation of the Ren’ai Reef,” the China’s foreign ministry.

The 1951 US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty states that an armed attack in the Pacific area on one of the parties of the treaty will be deemed dangerous to the other’s own peace and safety and would lead to action.

The BRP Sierra Madre, built by the US, was intentionally run aground in 1999 in response to the Chinese construction on Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands.

In 2016, an international tribunal in the Hague rejected China’s claims that it has historical rights within the so-called nine-dash line in the South China Sea. It also said that the Second Thomas Shoal fell within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone.

China did not abide by the ruling and has asserted control in the area.

Japan, Australia, Canada, Germany, France, the UK and the European Union have extended support to the Philippines over the issue.