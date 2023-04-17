Warring Parties PTI, PML-N to Hold Talks, MPC Likely after Eid

The ruling coalition led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the opposition Pakis­tan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) may hold indirect dialogue moderated by the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq who launched a ‘consensus offensive’ last week, the Dawn reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PTI chief Imran Khan on Saturday held separate meetings with the JI emir, who later said he received “positive response” from both sides for holding talks on the issue of elections.

The Dawn said that both parties will now route their talks through the JI. The PML-N assigned Ayaz Sadiq and Saad Rafique to lead the talks while the PTI tasked Pervez Khattak, Mehmoodur Rashid and Ejaz Chaudhry to represent the party.

The PTI reiterated that it seeks a date for the polls.

PTI senator Ejaz Chaudhry said PTI began consultations to take all opposition parties into confidence over elections across Pakistan. He said PTI held meetings with JI, Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakis­tan (TLP) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

“We have met and urged all political parties (outside ruling coalition) to join hands and put up resistance against the PDM that is avoiding elections,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying by the Dawn.

Chaudhry also reiterated that the PTI wants to hold dialogue in the parliament and also reclaim the opposition leader position. “PTI wants to unanimously pass a one-time constitutional amendment to hold early elections in the country,” the senator told Dawn.

“It is high time that political parties sho­wed prudence to find a middle ground to save the country and people from the worst-ever year-long political and economic deadlock,” PTI leader Mian Mahmoodur Ras­heed said.

The JI also wants to convene a multi-party conference after Eid-ul Fitr with the one-point agenda of deciding a date for holding general elections across the country on a single day.

The meeting will try to convince the ruling party to hold general elections before October and urge leading opposition parties to drop its demand to hold polls on May 14, for the Punjab provincial elections.

The venue and date for the proposed multi-party conference is yet to be finalised. “JI emir Siraj has urged PM Shehbaz Sharif and PTI chief Imran Khan to show some flexibility and agree on an election date a couple of months earlier and later, respectively, against their existing inflexible stance,” JI information secretary Qaiser Sharif said.

Read all the Latest News here