Was Imran Khan’s Arrest Pre-Planned? Timing of Arrest of Former Pak PM Raises Questions

The timing of the arrest and sentencing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo and former prime minister Imran Khan has raised questions in the minds of many. Imran Khan was arrested on Saturday and sentenced to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case by a Pakistan court.

The district and sessions court in Islamabad also disqualified Imran Khan, barring him from contesting the upcoming polls which will be held within 90 days of August 9.

People familiar with the developments pointed out that the Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently declared the date the caretaker government would take over the reins of the government.

The elections will now be held 90 days after the caretaker government steps in. Sharif also sent a list to his elder brother and former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif with names of probable candidates.

It should also be noted that Nawaz Sharif was in Italy weeks ago. Around the same time, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) president and former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari was in Paris. People mentioned above said that Zardari and Nawaz held a meeting in Switzerland.

There are also questions if the former prime minister was arrested to expedite elections within 60 days.

Zardari returned earlier this week to Islamabad.

The people mentioned above also highlighted that the judgement was announced during Saturday’s session and Imran Khan was arrested before order was written. The Islamabad high court had granted Imran Khan temporary relief only 24 hours ago on Friday but on Saturday the PTI chief was arrested within 15 minutes of the judge pronouncing the judgement in the case.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif summoned the Council of Common Interests meeting on Saturday to discuss the new census and the possible date for the upcoming elections. The meeting will be attended by chief ministers of the four provinces and federal ministers.

The elections come at a time when over 10,000 workers of the PTI are languishing in jails across the country due to their alleged role in May 9 violence where clashes erupted between them and the Pakistan police over the arrest of Imran Khan in a separate case by the nation’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB).