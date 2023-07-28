Washington Played Critical Role in Kerch Bridge Blast, Says Renowned Journalist Hersh

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh on Thursday said that Washington enabled both Ukrainian attacks on the Kerch Bridge, citing US intelligence officials.

Hersh, writing on his Substack page in the article, Opera Buffa in Ukraine, said the Biden administration played a vital role in both attacks.

“The Biden administration’s role in both attacks was vital,” Hersh wrote.

“Of course it was our technology. The drone was remotely guided and half submerged–like a torpedo,” Hersh said, citing an unnamed American intelligence official.

Ukraine attacked the Kerch Bridge for the second time since the onset of the 2022 Russo-Ukrainian war on July 17. Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the bridge is a “legitimate target”. The bridge suffered another attack in October when there was an explosion in the bridge, resulting in its temporary closure.

In October, a truck bomb exploded killing three civilians. The recent attack killed two people and orphaned a 14-year-old girl.

Hersh also says that his post looks at events from the point of view of “those in the American intelligence community who don’t feel they have the ear of President Joe Biden but should”.

The people Hersh claimed he spoke to in the intelligence community said that they do not know yet how Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, will respond.

“What will Putin do? We don’t think that far,” the people he mentions said.

They also seemed to warn regarding the free hand the Biden administration has given to Zelensky’s government regarding how to go on about the war. Hersh also signals that the much-awaited Ukrainian counteroffensive is off to a slow start and may have been thwarted by Russia.

“Our national strategy is that Zelensky can do whatever he wants to do. There’s no adult supervision. Zelensky has no plan, except to hang on… We have no real idea of what Zelensky and his crowd are thinking,” the people familiar with the developments told Hersh.

“Biden’s support of Zelensky can only come from Zelensky’s knowledge of Biden, and not just because he was taking care of Biden’s son,” they further added.

Hersh also said that Russians responded to the attack by ending the grain deal.