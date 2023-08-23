WATCH | At BRICS Session, PM Modi Expresses His Deep Respect for Tricolour, Sets a New Standard for World Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi set an example for global leaders in Johannesburg on Wednesday when he displayed his respect for the Indian tricolour on a global stage.

Powerful Video of Prime Minister Modi from #BRICSSummit2023 PM’s respect for the Tricolour To denote the standing position, each leaders place is marked with the country’s flag. PM makes sure to not step on the Tricolour and immediately keeps it with him in his pocket .… pic.twitter.com/YdRuPkopDb — Siddhant Mishra (@siddhantvm) August 23, 2023

PM Modi was attending the plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit and was being guided to his position by his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa. At the stage where the global leaders were gathering, respective national flags were being put on the floor to denote the standing position where each leader is expected to stand.

PM @narendramodi held a productive meeting with President @CyrilRamaphosa in Johannesburg. They discussed strengthening the India-South Africa partnership in diverse sectors such as boosting business ties, security and people-to-people connect. pic.twitter.com/P1XXBgyKgh— PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 23, 2023

Prime Minister Modi immediately spotted the national flag on the floor and immediately bent down and picked it up and put it in his jacket’s pocket.

South African President Ramaphosa who by that time already took his place following the marker indicated by the South African flag observed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s actions and then picked the flag off the floor and handed it over to an aide.