Home » World » WATCH | At BRICS Session, PM Modi Expresses His Deep Respect for Tricolour, Sets a New Standard for World Leaders
1-MIN READ

WATCH | At BRICS Session, PM Modi Expresses His Deep Respect for Tricolour, Sets a New Standard for World Leaders

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 15:39 IST

Johannesburg, South Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Image: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Image: Reuters)

PM Modi noticed that the Indian flag was being used as a place marker in the plenary session venue stage, to avoid disrespecting it he picked it up and kept it with him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi set an example for global leaders in Johannesburg on Wednesday when he displayed his respect for the Indian tricolour on a global stage.

PM Modi was attending the plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit and was being guided to his position by his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa. At the stage where the global leaders were gathering, respective national flags were being put on the floor to denote the standing position where each leader is expected to stand.

Prime Minister Modi immediately spotted the national flag on the floor and immediately bent down and picked it up and put it in his jacket’s pocket.

South African President Ramaphosa who by that time already took his place following the marker indicated by the South African flag observed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s actions and then picked the flag off the floor and handed it over to an aide.

first published:August 23, 2023, 15:28 IST
last updated:August 23, 2023, 15:39 IST