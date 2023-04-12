CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » WATCH | Bodycam Footage Shows How Two Cops Risked Their Lives to Kill Kentucky Shooter
2-MIN READ

WATCH | Bodycam Footage Shows How Two Cops Risked Their Lives to Kill Kentucky Shooter

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 11:41 IST

Louisville, Kentucky

A police officer points his weapon at the suspect of a mass shooting lying on the ground (inside red box) at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky (Image: Reuters)

A police officer points his weapon at the suspect of a mass shooting lying on the ground (inside red box) at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky (Image: Reuters)

Officers Wilt, a rookie and his training officer Cory risked their lives and even got injured as they brought down shooter Connor Sturgeon

Police in Louisville, Kentucky on Tuesday (local time) released the bodycam video which showed the rush by the rookie policeman Nickolas Wilt and his training officer Cory Galloway to eliminate 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon and bring the mass shooting at a Kentucky bank to an end.

According to a report by Reuters, the Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey released the footage in a press briefing and later posted it on Twitter as well.

Old National Bank employee, Connor Sturgeon, killed five people and wounded nine others - including the two officers, while live streaming the video of the attack on Instagram.

The opening shots of the body camera footage shows the console of the police cruiser as it pulls up to the bank building located in the downtown area. Cory Galloway can be heard shouting directions off camera as Wilt drives the car.

Wilt and Galloway arrived three minutes after they were dispatched. Wilt quickly readies his handgun as Galloway grabs a rifle out of the trunk. The focus of the bodycam’s lens then shifts to the steps to the bank building. Meanwhile, shooter Sturgeon sprays bullets at Wilt and Galloway from inside the lobby.

The bodycam footage shows Wilt and Galloway possibly falling but Galloway scrambled to his feet and ran down the steps to hide behind a planter. He waited for a few seconds and after hearing more gunfire, he peeked out and reacted, possibly after seeing Wilt down.

Wilt was shot in the head and remains critical. “God damn it!” Galloway can be heard shouting. “The shooter has an angle on that officer. We need to get up there,” Galloway shouted, signalling to the backup that arrived three minutes after he and Wilt reached the location.

“God," he shouts two minutes later, “don’t have an angle!" After more gunfire, Galloway - who is himself injured - hits the gunman from his position out on the steps, news agency Reuters, who also collected the bodycam footage, said in a report.

“"Suspect down," Galloway shouts as he walks into the building.

“What you saw on that video was absolutely amazing. There’s only a few people in this country that can do what they did," Humphrey said, lauding his department’s officers.

