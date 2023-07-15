WATCH | Dubai’s Burj Khalifa Lights Up in Indian Tricolour Ahead of PM Modi’s Visit

The Burj Khalifa in United Arab Emirates’ Dubai lit up in the colors of the tricolour on Friday and featured a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to welcome him ahead of his visit to the West Asian nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Abu Dhabi on Saturday morning (local time) after his two-day visit to France where he presided over the Bastille Day celebrations along with his host French President Emmanuel Macron.

WATCH | Dubai's Burj Khalifa displayed the colours of the Indian national flag yesterday ahead of PM Modi's official visit to the country pic.twitter.com/xQ9e7cJ6uH— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023

The video clip of the world’s tallest buildings lighting up in the national flag’s colours was shared by news agency ANI.

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai was lit up with the Indian tricolour flag on August 15, 2022 to commemorate India’s 75th year of independence from British rule.

The tallest building in the world also lit up in the colours of the tricolour earlier this year during India’s 74th Republic Day.

Earlier in 2021, the Burj Khalifa was illuminated in the colours of the Indian flag to show solidarity with India during the deadly second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

These gestures show that India and the UAE share strong cultural and historical ties.

Prime Minister Modi was greeted by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as he landed at the Abu Dhabi airport.

He will later meet Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discuss with him issues of regional and global importance.

The India-UAE bilateral relationship has now acquired multilateral dimensions. India is the West Asian nation’s second-largest trading partner. The UAE is India’s third-largest trading partner and fourth-largest source of FDI in 2022-23.

These two nations are also part of the multilateral forum I2U2 along with Israel and the US. The UAE is also India’s special guest at this year’s G20 summit which is being held under India’s presidency.

PM Modi and President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will also review the progress made following signing of the India-UAE CEPA agreement.