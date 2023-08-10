CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Pakistan ParliamentEcuadoran Presidential CandidateUS-ChinaRepublican PrimariesImran Khan
Home » World » WATCH: Ecuadoran Presidential Candidate Assassinated after Rally
1-MIN READ

WATCH: Ecuadoran Presidential Candidate Assassinated after Rally

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: August 10, 2023, 06:44 IST

Quito, Ecuador

Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio speaks during a campaign rally in Quito, Ecuador August 9, 2023. (Reuters)

Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio speaks during a campaign rally in Quito, Ecuador August 9, 2023. (Reuters)

Ecuadorian candidate shot dead after rally. Fernando Villavicencio, journalist and presidential hopeful, killed in Quito

Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was fatally shot following a rally in Quito on Wednesday evening, local media reported citing Interior Minister Juan Zapata.

The 59-year-old journalist, Villavicencio, stood among the eight contenders in the August 20 presidential election.

The incident was caught on camera and is going viral on the internet. Videos circulating on social media show Villavicencio leaving the event with guards before entering a white truck, followed by gunfire.

The assassination occurred amidst a surge of violence in the country, marked by escalating drug trafficking and homicides.

President Guillermo Lasso asserted that this crime will not go unpunished. “Organized crime has crossed a line, but they will face the full extent of the law," he added.

A bullet-riddled vehicle is surrounded by police as they guard the hospital where several of the injured were taken after the attack in which Fernando Villavicencio was shot to death in Quito. (AP)

The slain politician represented the Build Ecuador Movement and was among the eight contenders for the upcoming August election.

Known for his vocal stance against corruption, particularly during former President Rafael Correa’s 2007-2017 tenure, Villavicencio lodged numerous legal complaints against high-ranking Correa government officials.

Initial reports indicate several others were wounded in the attack, though authorities haven’t verified the exact number.

Survived by his spouse and five children, Villavicencio’s legacy reverberates through his fight against corruption.

(With AP inputs)

About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
Tags:
  1. crime
  2. ecuador
  3. election
first published:August 10, 2023, 06:27 IST
last updated:August 10, 2023, 06:44 IST