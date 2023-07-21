WATCH: Elderly Man in US Beaten Black and Blue Over Movie Theatre Seat Dispute

A 63-year-old American man was brutally attacked after a seat dispute at a theater in the state of Florida. The incident, which was reported by Fox News, took place on July 10 at the Pompano Beach AMC movie theater and was described by the local Sheriff’s Office as a man’s “worst performance at the movies."

According to US media reports, the theater’s security camera footage captured the confrontation between the elderly and a young ethnically black individual. The elderly man, who was attending the movie with his wife, had purchased VIP tickets with advance seating. However, upon arrival, they found two people occupying their seats.

The elderly man politely asked the duo to vacate, but they became hostile and stood up, confronting him. As a result, the elderly man was forced to step back and lost his balance, falling down the theater’s stairs.

The attacker then started throwing punches at the elderly man, who suffered injuries to his head and face. Witnesses in the theater rushed to his aid, pulling the suspect away. The altercation, recorded on video, has been widely shared on social media.

Following the incident, the attacker and an unidentified woman fled the theater, according to US media reports.

To apprehend the suspect, the local sheriff’s office released images of the pair as they exited the theater. The US authorities are currently seeking information from the public to identify and locate the assailant responsible for the incident.