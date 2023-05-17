WATCH | Firefighters Rescue over a Dozen People from Apartment Fire in Oregon’s Portland

Firefighters rescued over a dozen people and at least two dogs from a dramatic apartment building fire Tuesday in downtown Portland, Oregon.

Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted about 10:45 a.m. that they had responded to the blaze and shortly after said rescues were underway. Fire officials said before noon that firefighters had been for a time told to pull back because of the fire’s growth. Crews then did one of several checks to make sure all the firefighters were accounted for, officials said.

Rescues currently underway. pic.twitter.com/96UWK1F9Bu— Portland Fire & Rescue (@PDXFire) May 16, 2023

Rick Graves, spokesman for the department, told The Oregonian/OregonLive later Tuesday that the department was confident everyone got out of the building, which had about 50 units and was built in 1910.

Smoke from a “4-alarm blaze” in downtown SW Portland caused the closure of I-405 in both directions. Here’s some aerial footage made as firefighters worked to bring the fire under control.#portland #fire #pdx pic.twitter.com/dZ7xhlWylQ — Maranie R. Staab (@MaranieRae) May 16, 2023

Photos and video posted by the fire agency showed black smoke pouring out of the four-story building and firefighters helping residents and even a dog down ladders to safety.

Several times, windows exploded as the fire ripped through the structure. Authorities were concerned the building might collapse or the flames might spread to another structure just feet away, Graves said. Huge plumes of thick smoke were visible from most areas of the city.

Graves said they moved fire trucks to areas that would be safe should the building collapse. One firefighter was hit in the forehead with glass while standing across the street. The injury was minor, and the firefighter returned to fighting the blaze, Graves said.

Portland General Electric also cut power to the area at the fire bureau’s request.

The fire in the city’s core also posed dangers for drivers. Transportation officials closed Interstate 405 for about two hours, and surface streets were closed in the immediate area because of low visibility from heavy smoke.

John Rosenthal lives several blocks from the building. “It’s just nonstop hoses going in there," he said of firefighters flooding the building with water.

From Blake Stroud’s apartment about a half mile away, he could see a smoke plume “oscillating between white and dark smoke," he said.

“At the bottom of the plume you could see the flames," he said.

The cause of the blaze wasn’t immediately known, but it appears to have started on the third floor and jumped to the fourth, Graves said.

Around 1 p.m., Graves said the fire had “maxed out" but likely would burn until Wednesday.

It’s unlikely residents will be allowed back inside, he said.

A complaint filed with the Bureau of Development Services late last year said the apartment building didn’t have smoke, gas and carbon-monoxide detectors, had exposed electrical wiring and had “severe leaks" leading to mold and mildew, records show.

Inspectors did not find missing alarms during a walk-through of the building in December, case files show. Most of the 10 code violations that were discovered during that walk-through were found to be fixed during a follow-up inspection on Monday by city inspectors, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.