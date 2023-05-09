CHANGE LANGUAGE
WATCH | Hours Before Arrest, Imran Khan Said ‘A Powerful Person Tried to Kill Him’

Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 18:57 IST

Islamabad

The video was shot before he was departing for Islamabad for his court appearance, the PTI chief said he will prove that this person tried to kill him. (Photo: Twitter)

Earlier, Pakistan's Army slammed Imran Khan for "highly irresponsible and baseless" allegations by him against a serving ISI officer without any evidence

Hours before his arrest, former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said an intelligence officer tried to kill him twice but he could not get an FIR registered in the matter against this “powerful person”.

The video was shot before he was departing for Islamabad for his court appearance, the PTI chief said he will prove that this person tried to kill him.

“Before I leave, I want to say two things. Firstly, the ISPR has issued a statement that the institution has been disrespected — the army has been disrespected [by] naming an intelligence officer that has tried to kill me twice,” he said in the video.

The former PM said the country knows who is giving support to this officer. “My question is: [Despite being] a country’s ex-prime minister because this man’s name has come forward. I was unable to register a first information report (FIR).”

The PTI chief said that the truth would only surface once an investigation is carried out. He claimed that he was not able to not register a case despite being in power in Punjab.

“If he was innocent, it would have been revealed,” he said.

Khan further said that two senior police officials had refused to become a part of the joint investigation team (JIT) formed by the Punjab government to investigate the attack on his life in Wazirabad. “Who was behind it? Who was this powerful?”

Imran Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers in a corruption case when he appeared in court on anti-graft charges and was doing biometrics inside the premises, his PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said.

Islamabad police said that Imran had been arrested in relation to the case which alleges that the PTI chief and his wife obtained billions of rupees from a real estate firm for legalising Rs50 billion, Dawn reported. Following Imran Khan’s arrest, PTI workers staged protests in parts of the country. Section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad amid a “riots-like situation”.

In a strongly worded statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the military- also said that Khan’s “fabricated and malicious allegations are extremely unfortunate, deplorable and unacceptable." “This has been a consistent pattern for last one year wherein military and intelligence agencies officials are targeted with insinuations and sensational propaganda for the furtherance of political objectives," it said.

    The statement came days after the 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician at a rally on Saturday accused spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence’s (ISI) Gen Faisal Naseer of orchestrating plans to murder him.

