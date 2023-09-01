WATCH: Imran Khan's Party Leader Parvez Elahi 'Abducted' Hours after Release in Graft Case

Prominent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was reportedly “abducted” from outside the latter’s residence in Lahore on Friday, hours after he was released in a graft case. Pakistani TV channels showed footage of men in plain clothes accompanied by uniformed Punjab police dragging the former chief minister out of his vehicle, according to Dawn newspaper.

The provincial police is yet to comment on the development and it is not clear whose custody the PTI leader is in at this point, the report said.

Moonis Elahi, a former federal minister and Parvez’s son wrote on X, “After the high court’s orders and on the judge’s instructions police including court security were taking my father home." “As the car entered our street, it was stopped and he was abducted.”

پولیس نے لاہور ہائیکورٹ کے حکم کی دھجیاں اُڑا دی pic.twitter.com/NYcv4G4oh4— Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) September 1, 2023

He said that if courts were going to be “ridiculed like this maybe they should officially declare it”. The former Punjab CM’s “abduction” came after a Pak court ordered the National Accountability to release the PTI president and barred authorities from arresting him in any case.

He is facing a series of arrests in a number of legal proceedings. These events followed his initial arrest on June 1, linked to alleged kickbacks in development projects.

His other cases involve various corruption charges, including alleged illegal recruitments and embezzlement in development projects. On June 20, he was implicated in a money laundering case along with his son and PTI other leaders.

Elahi’s arrests led to legal actions, dismissals of bail pleas, and judicial remands. Notably, the Lahore High Court ordered his release in one case, citing threats to his life.

His arrests are being seen as part of a wider crackdown on PTI leadership following the May 9 riots during protests over the party’s chief and former prime minister Imran Khan’s removal by paramilitary personnel at Islamabad High Court premises.