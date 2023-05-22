CHANGE LANGUAGE
WATCH | Italian Active Volcano Mt Etna Erupts Again Spewing Ash, Forcing Airport Closures
WATCH | Italian Active Volcano Mt Etna Erupts Again Spewing Ash, Forcing Airport Closures

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 09:14 IST

Long streams of red-hot lava flow down the southeast crater of Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, seen from Zafferana Etnea, Italy.

Etna, Europe's highest active volcano, has experienced frequent eruptions throughout its geological history spanning 500,000 years.

Mount Etna, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, belched smoke and ashes in a new eruption on Sunday, forcing the closure of a nearby airport in Sicily.

“Due to the eruptive activity of Etna and copious amounts of volcanic ash on the airport surfaces, flight operations are suspended until safety conditions are restored," Catania airport said in a statement.

Loud rumbles could be heard in the region from early Sunday, the Repubblica daily said.

But heavy cloud around the volcano’s summit made it impossible to see the eruptions, the National Institute for Geophysics and Vulcanology said.

    At 3,324 metres (nearly 11,000 feet), Etna is the tallest active volcano in Europe and has erupted frequently in the past 500,000 years.

    Around 10 million passengers last year transited through Catania International Airport, which services the eastern part of Sicily, one of Italy’s most popular tourist destinations.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
