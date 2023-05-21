WATCH | Joe Biden 'Shush Up' Reporter On Question About America's Debt Limit Crisis, Says Talks Underway

Joe Biden witnessed a rather uncomfortable moment during the G-7 Summit after a news reporter interrupted him to ask questions about United States’ mounting debt limit crisis.

The president seemed ‘irked’ on Sunday as he ‘Shushed Up" the media person during an interaction on his country’s domestic debt ceiling negotiations.

Biden’s reaction came after he held bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Japan’s Hiroshima.

During the media interaction, when the US President was asked about the debt negotiations deadlock with the Republicans Biden attempted to downplay the issue.

During a bilateral meeting with Australian PM at G7 summit, an irked President Biden rudely barked at an Australian reporter to "shush up, Ok""This goes in stages, I've been in these negotiations before" Reporter interjects "They started off…shush up, Ok?" pic.twitter.com/DnENDg0irg — Mona Salama  (@ByMonaSalama) May 21, 2023

“These (talks) go in stages…I have been in these negotiations before,” he said, just as a reporter interrupted him for a query. “Shush up, ok?” Biden responded, followed by a small chuckle after which he continued to explain the process.

He also slammed Republican demands in negotiations to resolve the US debt ceiling standoff as “unacceptable" but said a solution can still be found before a disastrous default.

“It’s time for the other side to move from their extreme positions," he was quoted as saying by AFP.

Last week, President Biden reiterated that America will never default and said he was confident about overcoming the ongoing debt ceiling crisis in the US adding that the country will avoid an unprecedented and potentially catastrophic debt default.

On Wednesday, negotiations that appear to be in a deadlock situation so far resumed between the White House and Republican lawmakers behind closed doors.

The ongoing American debt crisis concerns the fact that the debt limit in the US is the maximum amount of money that the government can borrow to meet its financial obligations.

The borrowing limit, now at $31 trillion, needs to be increased so the government can keep paying the nation’s bills.

While the blame game between the Democrats and Republicans began on the debt crisis issue, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned the country could lose its ability to pay all its bills by June 1.