WATCH | Man Violently Attacks Grandmother, Granddaughter in France’s Bordeaux

A video from France’s Bordeaux where an alleged migrant of African origin was captured attacking an elderly woman and a child has been going viral on social media. The undated video shows the elderly woman and a child, who is possibly her granddaughter, being pulled down to the ground by the attacker.

Quelle horreur. Bordeaux aujourd’hui. Voilà ce qu’ils ont fait de notre pays. Français, réveillez-vous. pic.twitter.com/isuIzeHM96— Eric Zemmour (@ZemmourEric) June 19, 2023

The video also showed that no one was around to respond to the event or come to the help of the distressed duo.

The 30-second video begins with the grandmother-granddaughter duo staring towards the road by peering through the door. The attacker was lurking behind them and in a flash of a second he darted towards the pair, who at that time may have entered the room for some reason.

The attacker swiftly moves towards the ajar door and blocks it by planting on his feet, preventing the pair from closing the door.

The attacker manages to grab hold of the duo and then drags them violently onto the pavement almost single-handedly. He also drags the little girl on the pavement floor and then pulls her up and tosses her aside to pick some item that fell to the ground.

“How awful. Bordeaux today. This is what they have done to our country. French, wake up,” Reconquête chief and French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour said, sharing the video.

French news outlet Infos Bordeaux in a report said the suspect has been arrested.

Earlier this month, a 31-year-old Syrian, who had refugee status in Sweden, attacked four young children in a park in Annecy, in France’s south-east. He stabbed these four children and two adults.

The incidents have sparked discussion and debate regarding illegal immigrants in France. Police were quick to overpower the attacker and capture him.

The attacker is facing attempted murder charges and if convicted he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Knife attacks are becoming common across Europe with such attacks occurring mostly in France and the UK. Attacks by migrants and on migrants have also risen in the past few years as well in several European countries.