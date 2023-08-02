WATCH: Most Republicans Defend Trump but Not as Strongly as Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-American multimillionaire entrepreneur and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, rushed to the defence of former US President Donald Trump following his indictment for alleged efforts in overturning the results of the 2020 election.

Trump is at the center of a four-count indictment released on Tuesday, which details his alleged involvement in a massive effort to obstruct the federal process for certifying the 2020 election results. The indictment states that Trump and his allies sought to recruit fake electors in seven battleground states to falsely claim victory for him. As per the indictment, this resulted in the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Ramaswamy was among Republican candidates, including Florida governor Ron DeSantis and former vice president Mike Pence, who stood by Trump despite all fighting to become the next US President. All backed the lead contender in the Republican primary but no one defended Trump as strongly as Vivek did.

“The corrupt federal police just won’t stop until they’ve achieved their mission: eliminate Trump. This is un-American, and I commit to pardon Trump for this indictment. Donald Trump isn’t the cause of what happened on Jan 6. The real cause was systematic and pervasive censorship of citizens in the year leading up to it. If you tell people they can’t speak, that’s when they scream. If you tell people they can’t scream, that’s when they tear things down. If we fail to admit the truth, Jan 6 will just be a preview of far worse to come, and I don’t want to see us get there," Ramaswamy tweeted along with a video of him defending Trump.

In a video posted on Twitter, he described the indictment as a “political prosecution" of the former President of the United States.

“I want to be very clear that I am running in the same Republican primary. It would have been easier for me if Donald Trump would be eliminated from the competition. That’s not how I want to win," he stressed.

The 37-year-old biotech entrepreneur is garnering praise and emerging as a notable figure in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, according to a report by The Hill. He is a second-generation American, whose parents were born in India and immigrated to the United States in the 1970s.

Despite his rising popularity, there are doubts about his immediate political prospects, with questions lingering about whether he will challenge Trump and DeSantis.

Saul Anuzis, a GOP strategist and former Michigan GOP Chairman, stated that Ramaswamy is being lauded among the Republican activist crowd as an alternative candidate who does not position himself as an anti-Trump figure. This approach resonates with many Republicans and even those who consider themselves as “soft" supporters of Trump.